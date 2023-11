Andrew Griffith Is UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

He was asked about a possible recession and gave a non-answer (IMO)

saying that is not where the UK is now

Also:

the choice we have made for the moment is how we can bear down on inflation

He was asked about tax cuts, avoided that too:

said that above all the focus for now has to be on cost of living relief

Reuters with the report.

Griffith's answers seem to be about as useful as half an inch of string.