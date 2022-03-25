Reuters convey a statement from a 'senior US official':
- The Pentagon's new strategy will describe Russia as an 'acute threat' but one that cannot pose long-term systemic challenge
- Russia will emerge from Ukraine conflict weaker militarily and politically
---
Russia is very, very, heavily armed with nuclear weapons and delivery systems so I am a wee bit concerned if the US military assesses the country as not a long-term systemic challenge. Perhaps it looks so when you are inside a bunker. Dunno.