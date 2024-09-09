Sentiment has continued to improve the deeper we've gone through the early EU session. Equity futures have built on their early morning gains, and commodities like copper continue to grind higher.

News flow has been very light on the fundamental side, but markets are still digesting Friday's data and what it means for the Fed.

For now, risk is taking it well, but the US cash session will be interesting to watch.

The USD continues to grind higher as well with the DXY just shy of 101.60, with EURUSD below 1.1050 and GBPUSD trading to 2-week lows at 1.3085.