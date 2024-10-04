Markets trade fairly stable on the risk sentiment side so far today.

Usually in the run up to big events like today's NFP it's not uncommon to see markets trading more choppy or rangebound or muted.

Also, there could be a bunch of different types of flows ranging from profit taking, pre-positioning and hedging flows ahead of the big event.

So, take the price action with a pinch of salt today as we head into the big event. There is also the geopolitical situation keeping markets busy to keep that in mind as well.