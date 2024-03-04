Sentix Investor Confidence -10.5 vs -10.8 expected

The previous print was -12.9.

A slight improvement over expectation, but not enough to have significant impact in the market.

Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey conducted by Sentix GmbH, which measures the sentiment of investors and analysts regarding economic conditions and future expectations in the Eurozone. Participants provide their views on various aspects, such as current economic conditions, financial market outlook, and expectations for future economic developments. This indicator serves as a leading gauge of market sentiment within the Eurozone, with positive readings indicating optimism and negative readings suggesting pessimism.