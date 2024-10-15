- Empire Fed -11.9 vs +11.5 prior
Details:
- New orders: -10.2 vs +9.4 prior
- Shipments: -2.7 vs +17.9 prior
- Unfilled orders: -2.2 vs +2.1 prior
- Delivery times: -3.2 vs -1.1 prior
- Inventories: -7.5 vs 0.0 prior
- Prices paid: 29.0 vs 23.2 prior
- Prices received: 10.8 vs 7.4 prior
- Employment: 4.1 vs -5.7 prior
- Average employee workweek: 4.7 vs 2.9 prior
- Supply availability: -7.5 vs -2.1 prior
Six-month ahead expectations:
- General business conditions: 38.7 vs 30.6 prior
- New orders: 38.4 vs 39.9 prior
- Capital expenditures: 9.7 vs -2.1 prior
Despite the overall contraction, there were some bright spots:
- Labor market conditions improved slightly, with small increases in both employment and average workweek.
- Optimism about the six-month outlook grew strongly, with the future business conditions index climbing to 38.7, a multi-year high.
USD/JPY slipped lower after the data.