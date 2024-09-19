Prior was -7.0

New orders: -1.5 vs 14.6 prior

Shipments: -14.3 vs 8.5 prior

Unfilled orders: -6.7 vs 3.2 prior

Delivery times: -0.7 vs 14.1 prior

Inventories: 5.0 vs -4.8 prior

Prices paid: 34.0 vs 24.0 prior

Prices received: 24.6 vs 13.7 prior

Employment: 10.7 vs -5.7 prior

Average workweek: -13.6 vs -2.3 prior

The employment metric and most future indicators improved. The manufacturing sector of the US economy has been struggling but there are green shoots in this report and some others.

This is an interesting view in a special question in the survey: