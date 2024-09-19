- Prior was -7.0
- New orders: -1.5 vs 14.6 prior
- Shipments: -14.3 vs 8.5 prior
- Unfilled orders: -6.7 vs 3.2 prior
- Delivery times: -0.7 vs 14.1 prior
- Inventories: 5.0 vs -4.8 prior
- Prices paid: 34.0 vs 24.0 prior
- Prices received: 24.6 vs 13.7 prior
- Employment: 10.7 vs -5.7 prior
- Average workweek: -13.6 vs -2.3 prior
The employment metric and most future indicators improved. The manufacturing sector of the US economy has been struggling but there are green shoots in this report and some others.
This is an interesting view in a special question in the survey: