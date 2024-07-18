Axios reports:

Several top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend.

There have been fresh calls for Biden to drop out today along with reports that Jeffries, Pelosi and Schumer all told Biden that he should leave the race.

PredictIt had been moving earlier today to suggest that Biden was no longer the favourite to be the nominee (update: Harris is now up to 60%).

Biden is currently self-isolating with covid but "privately he's resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign," according to the report.

The report says the pressure has been rising to 'intolerable' levels, especially over the past few days. A poll yesterday showed that nearly two-thirds of democratic voters want Biden to withdraw.

The report doesn't leave much to the imagination as it's the firmest sign yet that he will exit.

What would be next? The most-likely scenario according to the report is that Biden backs Harris and then the Obamas and Clintons close ranks around her. However politics isn't always pretty and I don't think Harris will get there without a fight.

It could be a very interesting month leading up to the August 19 Democratic National Convention.

Update: Now there's the usual denial from the campaign, saying he's not wavering on anything.