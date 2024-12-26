It’s a "quiet" news day today—the day after Christmas (and Boxing Day in many parts of the world). On this "all is calm" day, I wanted to share something you might not know: I’ve written a book that complements my technical analysis work on Forexlive.com.

Inspired by Sara Eisen's "shameless" (her words!) promotion of her book, Currencies after the Crash: The Uncertain Future of the Global-Paper-Based Currency System, on CNBC this morning, I took a moment to check my own book on Amazon. It's called Attacking Currency Trends, and I noticed it’s currently on sale (though I don’t set the price and it fluctuates).

I’m proud to say it holds a 4.6-star rating (same as Sara's book), with 87% of reviewers giving it 4 or 5 stars. The book aligns with the principles I emphasize in my posts on Forexlive.com, making it a valuable resource for traders. Consider it an investment in sharpening your trading skills as we head into 2025. It is also useful in other markets.

If you have already purchased and read, thank you and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.



Shameless...yes, but beneficial to your trading....yes too.

You can find it and purchase it with your Amazon Christmas gift card, by clicking HERE (or below).