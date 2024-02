The Shanghai composite index is rising back above the 3000 level with a gain of 0.40% near the start of trading. The index is now up on the year. The index closed 2023 at 2974.93. The low for the year reached down to 2635.08 before rebounding and retracing the declines.

The price of the index is also back above the 100-day MA at 2970.53.