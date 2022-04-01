As the government-controlled media in China tries to hide this, Western media outlets are uncovering what is actually happening in Shanghai. This from earleir:

Reuters now add more on the ramping up of lockdown in Shanghai:

China's ... government locked down most of the city's 26 million residents to stop the spread of COVID-19, even as official numbers put local cases falling for the second day in a row.

The city government late on Thursday extended an existing lockdown in eastern districts, just as western parts of the city were shut down as scheduled.

Earlier in the week the news was that half of Shangahi would be locked down for a few days, then the other half. This was wishful thinking as Reuters notes ... the half of the city that was shut down first has had the sht dowwn extended as the other half joined in.

More:

the majority of districts are now under a lockdown that covers the office towers of the Lujiazui district, China's answer to Wall Street, and factories including Volkswagen's joint venture with SAIC Motor and U.S. automaker Tesla's plant

Link to Reuters here for more.