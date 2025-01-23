Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reports that Shangai is considering plans to bypass China's 'Great Firewall'.

As part of efforts to attract more foreign investment.

***

China's Great Firewall is a state-controlled internet censorship and surveillance system that restricts access to foreign websites, limits online content, and monitors internet activity within the country.

Operated by the Chinese government, it blocks major platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube while promoting domestic alternatives such as Baidu, WeChat, and Weibo.

The system employs various techniques, including IP blocking, DNS filtering, keyword censorship, and deep packet inspection, to regulate online information and maintain government control over digital communication. While designed to protect national security and promote domestic tech growth, it also limits free speech and access to global information, forcing users to rely on VPNs and other circumvention tools to bypass restrictions.