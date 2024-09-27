To remove curbs on non-local residents from purchasing homes

To scrap limits on number of homes that residents can buy

Beijing to also consider limiting similar restrictions but in key districts

The changes are expected to be announced in the "coming weeks". This just piles on top of all of the measures announced this week and is another boost to the property sector. The part on allowing people from other parts of China to buy homes in these cities is a big change. It was previously enforced in such a way to prevent excess speculation.