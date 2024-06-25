There are two ways for a company to improve profitability -- raise prices and lower costs. Those both boost stock prices but have very different macro implications.

Shares of FedEx are up 8.7% in after-market trading following earnings. The jump would get shares back close to the April highs.

FedEx daily

Highlights:

Sees 2025 capex of $5.2B vs $5.5B consensus (and $6.2 billion last year)

Sees 2025 in low-to-mid single digit revenue growth year over year

Expects to save $2.2 billion in the current fiscal year

At the end of the day though, gains are gains and there is nothing wrong with efficiency and the company is a bellwether.