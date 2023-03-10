Silicon Valley Bank put a fright into the market yesterday as it had to sell stock to raise capital in order to plug a hole in the balance sheet due to Treasury liquidation sales.

The bank is obviously having a very bad week, falling 89% and with Peter Thiel and others telling clients (heavily in venture capital) to pull funds.

If the news is that it's been taken over then risk assets will take the news positively. If the government has to step in to wind it down, I also think that will be taken positively but I'm less confident. Anything disorderly will be a problem.

