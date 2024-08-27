SMCI premarket

Shares of AI high-flyer Super Micro Computer are down 10% in the pre-market after a short report from Hindenburg Research alleged "accounting manipulation, sibling self-dealing and sanctions evasion."

The company has a $35 billion market cap and soared from $250 at the start of the year to as high as $1229 as it becamse something of an AI meme stock. It closed at $562 yesterday.

"Our 3-month investigation, which included interviews with former employees & experts as well as a review of litigation & customs records, found glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures & customer issues," Hindenburg says.

Read the report here.