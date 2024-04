Tesla share price premarket

Deliveries 387,000 vs 433,000 estimate

Production 433,371

That's a big miss and it comes after some major downward revisions to estimates in the past week or so. It means that Tesla sales were down y/y in Q1.

Earlier today, Tesla revealed that China deliveries were up just 0.2% y/y as it faces strong competition from BYD and other local manufacturers.