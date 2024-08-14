Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 2024 13F filing reveals some shifts in the Oracle's portfolio. Here's what changed in that data, which reflects June 30 holdings:

New Positions:

Buffett initiated stakes in HEIA (1.04 million shares) and ULTA (0.69 million shares), signaling interest in new sectors.

Buying Spree:

Significantly boosted SIRI holdings to 132.88 million shares from 36.68 million.

Increased positions in OXY, LSXMK, LSXMA, and CB.

Steady Holdings:

Maintained substantial positions in BAC, KO, KHC, AXP, C, DVA, and MCO.

Notable Exits:

Completely sold out of PARA and SNOW positions.

Trimming:

Drastically reduced AAPL stake to 400 million shares from 789.37 million.

Also decreased positions in CVX, COF, FND, LPX, and TMUS.

Shares of ULTA are up 11% in post-market trading on the news while shares of Snowflake fell 1.4%. He had already disclosed the Apple sale, so that's not surprising.

The Ulta Beauty stake would be worth around $260 million, which is a small holding for Berkshire.

As for Bank of America, he held the position through June but more-recently revealed he sold 33.9 million shares over a three-day period, or about $1.5 billion. He still owns 999 million shares.