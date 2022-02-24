The major indices are opening sharply lower after Russia invaded Ukraine.
- The Dow and NASDAQ are now down for the six consecutive day
- the S&P is down for the fifth consecutive day
- NASDAQ is down over 22% from its all-time high
- S&P index is down 14.5% form its all-time high
- The Dow industrial average is 12.6% from its all time high
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -790 points or -2.38% at 32343
- S&P -89 points -2.10% at 4138
- NASDAQ index -267 points or -2.05% at 12770
- Russell 2000 is down -39.2 points or -2.02% at 1905.00