China's Communist Party reprisals against Taiwan continue, this via Nikkei (may be gated):

Shipments to iPhone assembler Pegatron's factory in China were being held for scrutiny by Chinese customs officials a day after the company's senior executive met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei during a visit that has drawn harsh condemnation from Beijing.

The shipments to Pegatron's Suzhou facility, which makes a wide range of products for American clients like Microsoft and Tesla, were being checked on Thursday to see if they violated a rule against cartons carrying the words "Taiwan" or "Republic of China".

China sent a barrage of missiles over Taiwan, in addition to shutting down sea-lanes and aviation routes near the country in earlier displays of belligerence. China objects to visits to Taiwan by elected representatives of other democracies, even warning the UK:

Some of the ballistic missiles China shot towards Taiwan landed in Japan's territory.