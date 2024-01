Industrial action at 3 major east coast Australian ports.

DP World’s stevedores at the Port Botany terminal in Sydney are refusing to work on Friday morning

There are partial work bans in Melbourne.

Concerns about wider stoppages are growing, the fear is that all port terminals owned by Australia's second-biggest stevedore, DP World, may be brought to a halt next week. DP World handles about 40 per cent of Australia's freight.