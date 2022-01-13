Maersk:

“The pandemic is still going strong and unfortunately, we are seeing new outbreaks impacting our ability to move your cargo. General sickness remains high as key ports in key regions are seeing new coronavirus peaks.”

In Europe ... longer waiting times.

UK, ... waiting time delays for vessel berthing ran to seven to 10 days

“The port of Antwerp had up to 10 days wait last week. This week, the numbers could be down to two days.”

At Los Angeles and Long Beach, delays for vessel berthing ranged from 28 days to 45 days, with all North American west coast ports being either “challenging” or “critical”.

In China, the outbreak of coronavirus in Beilun had yet to have an effect on container shipping operations at Ningbo’s five container terminals

More here at Lloyds