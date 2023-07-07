The ADP number came in super-strong in data from the US on Thursday:

US June ADP employment +497K vs +228K expected The ADP number was shockingly strong, setting up what could be a 15th consecutive beat on non-farm payrolls tomorrow.



Goldman Sachs shrugged it off:

We suspect a distortion in the ADP seasonal factors contributed to the strength, as ADP employment growth had picked up in June in 6 of the last 7 years

We left our nonfarm payroll forecast unchanged at an above-consensus +250k

JP Morgan, though, are wary:

ADP has generally not tracked BLS private nonfarm payrolls that well over time

but today’s report does hint at some potential upside risk to our call for a 165,000 gain in private payrolls (200,000 headline).

the data is due at 8.30 am US Eastern time:

