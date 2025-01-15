The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report:

Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson cites job stress as he shuts down his firm

Check out that link if you can access the Journal for the full report.

I think this was the crux of his stress (bolding mine):

Hindenburg ... not only placed their bets against companies’ shares but used digital media to share their research with the market, hoping to profit from turning sentiment against their targets.

Maybe shoulda 'leaked' instead of publicly yelling about frauds?

I dunno just a thought.

WSJ cite a number of other factors: