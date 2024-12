In the past, SIFMA has recommended a full closure on the day of the funerals of former Presidents -- including for George H.W. Bush in 2018 and Ronald Reagan in 2004. For Carter, they're only recommending an early close on January 9 at 2 pm ET.

This could be because there is a scheduled 30-year bond auction that day.

As for stocks, we will have to see what the NYSE does.

See: Jimmy Carter's funeral to be held January 9