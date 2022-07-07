Sam Coates reports another source in government suggests signs of a PM statement being prepared

"Another source in government suggests signs of a PM statement being prepared

But a Tory source cautions figures like Andrew Griffith telling him to cling on and not to listen to other voices"

Unclear what Boris will do, though I don't think it matters much for markets

Seen some say GBP rallies if (when) Bojo Goes. I disagree.

1. Implies that GBP has weakend due to all this - I'm not convinced GBP gives a sh*t.

2. Betting markets all but completely priced in he's gone - Thus would already be priced into GBP if it did matter.