Via a Reuters report.

A significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to a "great risk" as the United States prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said.

While the current U.S. sanctions against Russia do not prevent other countries from buying Russian oil, the warning raises expectations that Washington will attempt to restrict other countries' purchases to normal levels.

At present, the US is not objecting to other countries purchasing Russian oil but it does appear to be a fine line.

--

Meanwhile .... its OPEC day!