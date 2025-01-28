China is out on holidays until the middle of next week:

There will also be holidays in Hong Kong and Singapore when markets will close.

Hong Kong is closed on:

Lunar New Year’s Day - 29 January, Wednesday

The second day of Lunar New Year - 30 January, Thursday

The third day of Lunar New Year - 31 January, Friday

Singapore is closed on:

Lunar New Year’s Day - 29 January, Wednesday

and also 30 January, Thursday

The absence of these markets will thin out trading on Wednesday - Friday this week.