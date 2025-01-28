China is out on holidays until the middle of next week:
There will also be holidays in Hong Kong and Singapore when markets will close.
Hong Kong is closed on:
- Lunar New Year’s Day - 29 January, Wednesday
- The second day of Lunar New Year - 30 January, Thursday
- The third day of Lunar New Year - 31 January, Friday
Singapore is closed on:
- Lunar New Year’s Day - 29 January, Wednesday
- and also 30 January, Thursday
The absence of these markets will thin out trading on Wednesday - Friday this week.