Singapore is addressing surging house prices with a third round of measures since December 2021.

Newly announced:

Foreigners buying any residential property in Singapore from today, 27 April 2023, will have to pay an additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) of 60 per cent after it was doubled from 30 per cent.

Singaporeans buying their second residential property will pay an ABSD rate of 20 per cent, up from 17 per cent

those buying their third and subsequent residential property will have to pay an increased rate of 30 per cent, up from 25 per cent

And, there are more, link here if you are interested.

Are you even listening Australia, Canada, New Zealand ... amongst others?

