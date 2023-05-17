Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) for April 2023

+2.7% m/m

  • expected -3.1%, prior +18.4%

-9.8% y/y

  • expected -9.4%, prior -8.3%

--

Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) measures the value of goods exported from Singapore excluding oil and petroleum products.

Singapore is heavily reliant reliance on international trade. It's a small and open economy where exports play a significant role in driving economic growth and employment.

Statement from Monetary Authority of Singapore over the weekend after the government in SG raised it