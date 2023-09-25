Headline CPI for August 2023 +4.0% y/y

expected +4%, prior +4.1%

The Core rate rose 3.4% y/y in August

expected +3.5%, prior +3.8%

Data comes via the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore's central bank, and the SG Ministry of Trade:

"Global supply chain frictions have largely eased, and food commodity prices remain below year-ago levels," joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the trade ministry.

"Consumer price inflation in Singapore's major trading partners has also been on a gradual moderating trend,"

The MAS is expected to keep monetary policy settings unchanged in its review next month. Growth is still weak in Singapore. While inflation is still-elevated it is easing, which is seen as giving the central bank room to hold steady.

SGD barely changed on the data: