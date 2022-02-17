GDP +7.6% y/y for the full year 2021 (vs. 7.2% in the advance estimate). Best in 10 years.

  • 2020 was a contraction at negative 4.1%

Singapore forecast its economy to expand 3-5% in 2022

  • officials did flag downside risks to global growth and rising inflationary pressures though

Remarks from SG officials:

  • "Global supply bottlenecks remain and are expected to persist throughout the first half of 2022, thereby constraining industrial production and GDP growth in the near term,"
  • "Persistent supply bottlenecks, alongside rising energy prices due to geopolitical tensions, have also exacerbated global inflationary pressures,"