GDP +7.6% y/y for the full year 2021 (vs. 7.2% in the advance estimate). Best in 10 years.

2020 was a contraction at negative 4.1%

Singapore forecast its economy to expand 3-5% in 2022

officials did flag downside risks to global growth and rising inflationary pressures though

Remarks from SG officials:

"Global supply bottlenecks remain and are expected to persist throughout the first half of 2022, thereby constraining industrial production and GDP growth in the near term,"

"Persistent supply bottlenecks, alongside rising energy prices due to geopolitical tensions, have also exacerbated global inflationary pressures,"