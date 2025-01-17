Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX)

+1.7% m/m in December 2024

expected -1.2%, prior +14.7%

+9.0% y/y

expected +7.8%, prior+3.4%

Non-oil domestic exports to the United Sates, Taiwan, Malaysia and Japan increased in annual terms in December, while shipments declined to China and the European Union

***

Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports (NODX) are a key indicator of the country's export performance, excluding oil-related products. NODX encompasses both electronic and non-electronic goods and reflects the health of Singapore's manufacturing and trade sectors.