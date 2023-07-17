Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) for June 2023 ++5.4% m/m

  • expected +5.9%, prior -14.6%

-15.5% y/y

  • expected -15.8%, prior -14.7

MAS meetings are twice a year, in April and October. The April meeting concludes on Wednesday 14th

Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) measures the value of goods exported from Singapore excluding oil and petroleum products.

Singapore is heavily reliant reliance on international trade. It's a small and open economy where exports play a significant role in driving economic growth and employment.