A trade official in Singapore with the comments:

Global economic uncertainties have increased, including over policies of the incoming U.S. administration.

Singapore electronics cluster projected to continue to expand, supported by strong global semiconductor demand.

Trade tariffs could renew inflationary pressures, which could disrupt the pace of monetary easing.

Not ruling out that GDP growth could exceed 3.5% in 2024

Data from earlier:

In the wake of the figures the Ministry of Trade and Industry upgraded Singapore’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to around 3.5% from 2.0%-3.0% previously.