Singapore Q4 2023 GDP +1.2% q/q and +2.2% y/y

2023 GDP was +1.1%

Data from Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry. MTI:

Maintains 2024 GDP growth forecast at +1.0% to +3.0%.

Says Singapore’s external demand outlook for 2024 has remained largely unchanged.

Says manufacturing and trade-related sectors expected to see gradual pickup in growth in 2024.

Says continued recovery in air travel, tourism demand will support growth in tourism and aviation-related sectors in 2024

More, this from Enterprise Singapore:

Says total trade and NODX are projected to pick up in 2024.

Says 2024 growth projection for total merchandise trade maintained at +4.0% to +6.0%.

Says 2024 growth projection for NODX upgraded to +4.0% to +6.0%.

Says for 2024, global electronics demand projected to gradually recover as inventory levels normalise.

Says total merchandise trade -11.7% Y/Y in 2023.

Says NODX -13.1% Y/Y in 2023.

Enterprise Singapore is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry