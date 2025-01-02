Singapore GDP Q4 2024 +4.3% y/y

  • expected +3.3%, previous +5.4%

+0.1% q/q

  • expected -0.4%, prior +3.2%

  • Economic Growth:

    • Singapore's economy grew by 4.0% in 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1% growth in 2023, according to preliminary government data.
    • In the fourth quarter, GDP expanded by 4.3% year-on-year, surpassing economists' median forecast of 3.3%. This acceleration augers well for the quarters ahead.
    • On a quarter-on-quarter basis (seasonally adjusted), GDP rose 0.1% in the October-December period.

  • Inflation Trends:

    • November's annual inflation rate of 1.9% was the lowest in nearly three years, creating potential scope for monetary policy easing.
    • Analysts suggest the central bank may wait until later in 2025 to adjust policy, depending on the impact of the incoming U.S. administration's policies.

  • Monetary Policy:

    • The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) held its policy steady during the October review, given improving economic activity.
    • MAS's next policy review is scheduled for this month, 31 January 2025.
MAS meetings are twice a year, in April and October. The April meeting concludes on Wednesday 14th