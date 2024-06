Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) down 0.1% y/y

expected -1.0%

prior -9.6% drop in April

electronics exports growing for a second straight month

For the m/m, also -0.1% but painting a disappointing picture:

expected +1.7%

prior +7.3%

Inconsistent global demand continues to weigh on NODX. A sustained improvement has been, and looks like remaining, elusive.