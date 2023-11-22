Singapore Q3 GDP +1.1% y/y vs Reuters poll +0.7%
- Singapore Q3 GDP +1.4% q/q at seasonally adjusted rate
Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) forecasts 2023 GDP growth of around +1.0%
- forecasts 2024 GDP growth of +1.0% to +3.0%
- says Singapore's manufacturing and trade-related sectors likely to remain weak for rest of 2023
- says in 2024, growth prospects of manufacturing and trade-related sectors in Singapore expected to improve
- says in 2024, growth in wholesale trade sector projected to strengthen
- says in 2024, consumer-facing sectors like retail trade and food & beverage services projected to continue to expand