Police in London have arrested 6 protesters who were trying to shut down the LSE.
Info via CNBC:
- London police on Sunday arrested six pro-Palestine activists for alleged plans to lock themselves to the doors of the London Stock Exchange to attempt to disrupt trading
- The arrests came after a tip from U.K. newspaper The Daily Express, which had sent a reporter undercover to Palestine Action group meetings where the protests were coordinated.
- The six Palestine Action protestors aimed to cause financial losses for U.K. companies doing business with the Israel Defense Force
What a bunch of clowns.