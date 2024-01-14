Police in London have arrested 6 protesters who were trying to shut down the LSE.

Info via CNBC:

London police on Sunday arrested six pro-Palestine activists for alleged plans to lock themselves to the doors of the London Stock Exchange to attempt to disrupt trading

The arrests came after a tip from U.K. newspaper The Daily Express, which had sent a reporter undercover to Palestine Action group meetings where the protests were coordinated.

The six Palestine Action protestors aimed to cause financial losses for U.K. companies doing business with the Israel Defense Force

What a bunch of clowns.