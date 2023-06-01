The dollar saw a bit of a setback yesterday from this but is now regaining its momentum once again on the week. If there is takeaway from all this, it is that dollar bulls are certainly looking poised to keep pushing their agenda for now.

EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0663 and USD/JPY is on approach to near-term resistance at 140.00 again, as outlined here.

Adding to that, we are seeing the antipodeans start to break down again with AUD/USD down 0.2% to 0.6485 and NZD/USD down 0.5% to 0.5990. Both pairs barely held at key support at 0.6500 and 0.6000 respectively yesterday but are seen giving way now in European morning trade.

AUD/USD daily chart