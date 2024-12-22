Putin-Fico Meeting : Russian President Vladimir Putin met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin. Discussions focused on gas transit and international relations as the Russia-Ukraine gas transit contract nears expiration (end of 2024).

Slovakia's Gas Dependency : Slovakia relies on gas transiting through Ukraine. Fico criticized Ukrainian President Zelensky for refusing to extend the transit deal.

Slovakia’s Stance : Fico has maintained ties with Moscow, opposing military aid to Ukraine and criticizing sanctions on Russia. He suggested alternate solutions where Ukraine handles non-Russian-owned gas transit.

Other European Leaders and Gas Supply : Fico is only the third European leader to visit Putin since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Hungary receives Russian gas via TurkStream but previously utilized the Ukrainian route. Moldova, including its separatist Transdniestria enclave, also relies on Ukrainian transit but is exploring alternatives.

Ukraine's Position : Ukraine has refused to extend the gas transit deal, citing ongoing conflict with Russia.



The above is summarised from news sources (Reuters etc.). Fico said before leaving for Moscow he informed EU officials of his trip to meet Putin.