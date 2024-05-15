Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico

Slovakian newspaper Dennik N reports that Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot. There's no update yet on his condition but he's reportedly been taken to hospital in a helicopter.

The shooting took place in the town of Handlova in the Trencin region, according to local television station TA3, who also reported that the suspect in the shooting has been detained.

Witnesses say the shooting came after a government meeting as he was greeting crowds outside. There were 3-4 shots, after which he fell to the ground. One report said he was hit in the chest and stomach.

Robert Fico shooting scene

There is no word on motive but Fico has been controversial in Europe for his soft support for Ukraine, saying that the only way to end the war is for Ukraine to give up some of its territory. He's also opposed to NATO membership for Ukraine.

Fico came to power last October and halted state military aid to Kyiv and opened communication channels with Russia.