A quiet day for the FX market as many expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony on Wednesday and the labor market data due on Friday.

The GBP was supported during today's session and attention will shift to the U.K. budget announcement expected Wednesday. Chancellor Hunt could consider a further decrease in public spending in order to fund tax cuts.

The JPY is uneventful, while the AUD and NZD lacked clear direction due to mixed Australian data.