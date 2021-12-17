Tennant Creek has a low vaccination rate of below 70 per cent first dose

Lockdown rules say residents must stay home for the lockdown period, only allowed to leave home for the following five reasons:

Medical treatment, including COVID testing or vaccination Essential goods and services, like groceries and medications. Only one household member should visit the store, once per day Essential work One hour of outdoor exercise per day, within 5 kilometres of home, with one other person or people from your household To provide care to a family member or person who cannot support themselves

Face masks must be worn outside of the home.

Lockdown in effect until 5pm on December 20 (at this stage at least).

let me emphasise, the town is remote and very small. The bigger picture concern of course is of such actions are taken elsewhere in Australia. Which seems unlikely as much of the country now has a double vax rate above 90%. Still, something to watch out for as Omicron spreads rapidly.