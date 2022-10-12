The major US indices all closed marginally lower in trading today. Nevertheless the declines were good enough for the 6 consecutive down day for the S&P and the NASDAQ.

The S&P index closed below the 200 week moving average for the 2nd consecutive day. That moving average comes in at 3600 and will be an important level on Friday's close.

Both the Nasdaq and the Dow are below their 200 week MAs.

  • The Dow 200 week MA is at 29818.13. The index closed at 29210.86
  • The Nasdaq 200 week MA is at 11147.13. The index closed at 10417.11.

It would take a move above those levels to tilt the longer term bias back to the upside.

Both the S&P and NASDAQ are now down for the month of October. Recall, the S&P was up 5.73% after the first 2-days of the month. The Nasdaq was up 5.71%.

The Dow is still higher on the month after starting up 5.57% after two trading days. The index is still up 1.75% on the month .

The final numbers for the day are showing:

  • Dow industrial average is closing down -28.36 points or 10110% at 29210.86
  • S&P index is down -11.79 points or -0.33% at 3577.04
  • NASDAQ index is down -9.08 points or -0.09% at 10417.11
  • Russell 2000 is down -5.15 points at -0.3% at 1687.76

Looking at the US debt market: