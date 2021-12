SNB will remain active in FX markets as necessary

Prior -0.75%

Sight deposit interest rate unchanged at -0.75

Sees 2021 inflation at 0.6% (previously 0.5%)

Sees 2022 inflation at 1.0% (previously 0.7%)

Sees 2023 inflation at 0.6% (previously 0.6%)

The question today was. 'will the SNB' stay cool on the rising CHF. The answer is yes. Pretty much the same