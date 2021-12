Domestic sight deposits CHF 646.8 bn vs CHF 645.7 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here. A decent increase in overall sight deposits, which could suggest that the SNB is being a little more active in trying to curb the appreciation in the franc. EUR/CHF remains in a tricky spot at 1.0420 though, just off the lows under 1.0400 - a brief one - last week.