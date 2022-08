Domestic sight deposits CHF 643.7 bn vs CHF 644.1 bn prior

Overall sight deposits continue to grow in the past seven weeks as it could be an indication of the SNB trying to smooth out the strength in the franc after EUR/CHF plunged below parity. That said, the trend for the pair seems to be still siding with a move lower amid the policy shift by the central bank itself and the fact that the euro outlook remains rather bleak.