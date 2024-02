Domestic sight deposits CHF 470.5 bn vs CHF 463.2 bn prior

That's a notable jump in sight deposits but it isn't one that is too significant for the time being. If anything, it just reaffirms that the trend of lower deposits is over now that the SNB has moved to the sidelines on the policy front. If you must recall, this was the story behind the plunge in sight deposits over the last year or so.